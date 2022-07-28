Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

