Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $23,562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9,825.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 695,166 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $13,052,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.