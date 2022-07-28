Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.