Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $240.58 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

