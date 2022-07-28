Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $117.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

