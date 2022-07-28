Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

