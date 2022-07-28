Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $169.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($6.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($11.86). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

