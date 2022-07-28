Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

