Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

