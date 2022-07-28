Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE BEN opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 780,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,411 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

