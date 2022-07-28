Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $14,399,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

