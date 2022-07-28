Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

ST stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.