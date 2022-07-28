Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ST stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.