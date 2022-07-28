Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

