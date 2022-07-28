Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.6% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $791.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $720.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.39.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

