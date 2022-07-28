Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock worth $3,179,826. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

