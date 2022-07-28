Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 211 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bunge by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

