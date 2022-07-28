Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 971 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.