Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.