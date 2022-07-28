Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.22 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

