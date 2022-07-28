Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

