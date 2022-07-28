Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.03 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

