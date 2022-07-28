Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

