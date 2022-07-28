Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 218,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

State Street Stock Up 2.9 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT opened at $68.91 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.