Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $2.18 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 80,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

