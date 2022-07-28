Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $277,394,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

