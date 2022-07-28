Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ATO opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.21.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

