Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,046 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

