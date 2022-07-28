Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,333 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.