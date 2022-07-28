Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 943 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

GPN stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.