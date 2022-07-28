Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $475.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.22 and its 200-day moving average is $526.29. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.