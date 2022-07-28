Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.



