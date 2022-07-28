Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,682 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SNA stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
