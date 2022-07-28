Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 195 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $437.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $536.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

