Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,089 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

