Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 261 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

