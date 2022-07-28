Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 628 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $287.23 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

