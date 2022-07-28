Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

