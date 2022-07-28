Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.