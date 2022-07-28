Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.