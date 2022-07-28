Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.50 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.71, but opened at $34.89. Shopify shares last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 1,121,138 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 897.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 944.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 11.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

