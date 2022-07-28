Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rises By 5,300.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.67. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

