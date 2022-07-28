Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Declines By 84.3%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries Price Performance

TRYIY stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

