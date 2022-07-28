Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Grows By 222.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the June 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
About Uni-President China
