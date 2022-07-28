Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Grows By 222.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the June 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of UNPSF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

