Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 82.5%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Wynn Macau stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.