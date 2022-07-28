Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

