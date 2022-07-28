Sierra Capital LLC Sells 151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 78.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

