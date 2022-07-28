Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

