Single Point Partners LLC Has $955,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.