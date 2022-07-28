Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

